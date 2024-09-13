KDE Frameworks 6.6 Is Out with Support for Cross-Desktop Thumbnail Generators

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 13, 2024



The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue and KDE Frameworks 6.6 is here to implement a major change, namely support for de-facto standard, cross-desktop thumbnail generators. This implementation will enable support for thumbnails from third-party applications in the Dolphin file manager, such as the STL file thumbnailer for those working with 3D models or 3D printers.

KDE Frameworks 6.6 also implements a Breeze icon for Applet Wallet bundle files, new icons that look nicer and more Breeze-styled for dialog windows throughout KDE applications, Qt 6.8 support to prevent icon blurriness when using screen scaling, as well as more streamlined drop menu with relevant actions, better text and icons when dragging images or other files from a web browser onto the Plasma desktop or Dolphin.

Read on