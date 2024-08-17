New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients, including Vladik Brutal - 2024-08-14 Edition

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 17, 2024



Between 2024-08-07 and 2024-08-14 there were 44 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 340 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 12.9 % of total released titles. The game of the week is Vladik Brutal. Not only it is made by a single developer, which is a feat in itself, but it’s also a joy to play, and brutal as its name suggests.

