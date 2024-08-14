posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 14, 2024



RebeccaBlackOS 2024-08-12 live Linux drops support for 32-bit processors and replaces Qt5 with Qt6

Available since 2012, RebeccaBlackOS is a live Debian-based Linux distro that has been and remains one of the few such operating systems capable of running a Wayland session in a live environment. Previously available for the 32-bit and 64-bit flavors of the x86 architecture, RebeccaBlackOS is now only available in a 64-bit version due to the update from Qt 5 to Qt 6. Launched yesterday, its latest version is RebeccaBlackOS 2024-08-12.

Alongside the replacement of Qt 5 and the subsequent loss of support for 32-bit processors, RebeccaBlackOS 2024-08-12 comes with Debian Bookworm tier 1 packages, the ttynull driver enabled by default alongside drm_panick, all on top of a Linux 6.10 kernel. The list of Wayland desktops supported by RebeccaBlackOS 2024-08-12 includes Weston's example environment, as well as KDE Plasma, Gnome-shell, Wayfire/MMate, Sway, LXQt, and Xfce.