posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 03, 2024



Quoting: #159 Mounting Disks · This Week in GNOME —

GNOME Disks now has a new standalone image-mounter dialog, which allows for mounting, viewing, editing, writing, and inspecting disk images. If the disk image is already mounted, an option to unmount it will be available. The dialog can be accessed by opening any supported disk image. Together with the GTK4 port this is expected to be released as part of GNOME 48.