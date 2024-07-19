Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Quoting: Bodhi Linux - lightweight distribution featuring the Moksha Desktop - LinuxLinks —
Bodhi Linux is a lightweight distribution featuring the fast and fully customizable Moksha Desktop, an Enlightenment 17 fork.
The distribution is built on top of Ubuntu.
Part of the Bodhi Linux philosophy is minimalism and user choice. The project takes the view that users are intelligent enough to choose what applications they want. So the distribution does not preinstall a lot of applications.
Pop!_OS - operating system for STEM and creative professionals - LinuxLinks
Pop!_OS is billed as an operating system for STEM and creative professionals who use their computer as a tool to discover and create. Unleash your potential on secure, reliable open source software.
The distro is based on Ubuntu.
Pop!_OS uses APT and Flatpak package management, meaning it’s easy to install, remove, and update all software on the OS. It features a customized GNOME desktop environment known as COSMIC. It’s also notable for providing default disk encryption, streamlined window and workspace management, keyboard shortcuts for navigation as well as built-in power management profiles.