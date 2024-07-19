Collections of Different Linux Distributions

Pop!_OS is billed as an operating system for STEM and creative professionals who use their computer as a tool to discover and create. Unleash your potential on secure, reliable open source software.

The distro is based on Ubuntu.

Pop!_OS uses APT and Flatpak package management, meaning it’s easy to install, remove, and update all software on the OS. It features a customized GNOME desktop environment known as COSMIC. It’s also notable for providing default disk encryption, streamlined window and workspace management, keyboard shortcuts for navigation as well as built-in power management profiles.