posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 19, 2024



Quoting: Top 7 Open Source CAD Software & AutoCAD Alternatives —

Computer-aided design (CAD) software are industry-oriented software that help engineers and designers with their work to design objects and shapes. It is one of the most important software categories out there, with a value estimated to be around $19 billion.

Classically, proprietary solutions like AutoCAD, SolidWorks and TurboCAD have dominated this industry for many decades. But this is starting to change as of late with the introduction of more open source CAD software to the market.

The open source ecosystem is quite large and reaches many aspects of modern daily life. From engineering to science and medical sectors, and even educational tools like a paper writing service for college… Open source is no longer just Linux and Firefox, it has become much more than that today.