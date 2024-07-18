today's leftovers

This report covers hrev57754 through hrev57801.

apl removed some unused code from HaikuDepot related to displaying publisher email addresses. He also cleaned up some code in the rating window and adjusted the window title when a specific package is opened, and fixed BColumnListView to work properly with a corner “status view” (like the one in HaikuDepot that displays the count of packages) in HiDPI mode, implemented pasting into the package rating comment field (and fixed its vertical scrollbar), fixed a crash on early quits, and more.

humdinger adjusted some uses of ellipses (…) in UI text.