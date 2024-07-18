today's leftovers
-
HaikuOS ☛ Haiku Activity & Contract Report, June 2024
This report covers hrev57754 through hrev57801.
apl removed some unused code from HaikuDepot related to displaying publisher email addresses. He also cleaned up some code in the rating window and adjusted the window title when a specific package is opened, and fixed
BColumnListViewto work properly with a corner “status view” (like the one in HaikuDepot that displays the count of packages) in HiDPI mode, implemented pasting into the package rating comment field (and fixed its vertical scrollbar), fixed a crash on early quits, and more.
humdinger adjusted some uses of ellipses (…) in UI text.
-
Motoman Next Robot Uses Wind River Linux
Wind River announced that Yaskawa Electric Corp. is utilizing Wind River Linux to develop its Motoman Next robot, which features autonomous adaptability and AI-enabled decision-making capabilities.
-
SDx Central ☛ Where does the Linux Foundation see telecom open network gaps?
Analysys Mason recently released a report that shed light on implementation challenges that could be preventing telecommunication operators from achieving a greater financial return on their immense 5G investments. It was based on a survey of 50 tier-1 operators, which found nearly all respondents believe open networks are critical to their survival though only two in 10 have an open network strategy in place.