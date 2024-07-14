Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe FrameMaker - LinuxLinks
Adobe FrameMaker is a document processor designed for writing and editing large or complex documents, including structured documents.
FrameMaker is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
Tsung - multi-protocol distributed load testing tool - LinuxLinks
It can simulate a huge number of simultaneous user from a single machine; moreover, you can distribute the users on cluster for machines. When used on cluster, you can generate a really impressive load on a server with a modest cluster, easy to set-up and to maintain. You can also use Tsung on a cloud like EC2.
git-quick-stats - access various statistics in a git repository - LinuxLinks
git-quick-stats is a simple and efficient way to access various statistics in git repository.
git-quick-stats has a built-in interactive menu as well as a non-interactive mode.
Pluma - text editor for the MATE desktop environment - LinuxLinks
Pluma uses a Multiple Document Interface, which lets you edit more than one document at the same time.
Pluma supports most standard editing features, plus several not found in your average text editor (plugins being the most notable of these).
bombardier - HTTP(S) benchmarking tool - LinuxLinks
bombardier is a command line HTTP(S) benchmarking tool. It uses fasthttp instead of Go’s default http library, because of its lightning fast performance.
With bombardier v1.1 and higher you can now use net/http client if you need to test HTTP/2.x services or want to use a more RFC-compliant HTTP client.
AutoCannon - fast HTTP/1.1 benchmarking tool - LinuxLinks
AutoCannon is an HTTP/1.1 benchmarking tool written in Node.js. It can simulate high traffic in an application.
It seeks inspiration from wrk and wrk2.
CorePad - simple lightweight but powerful text editor - LinuxLinks
By default CorePad provides support for 15 common languages, namely, C, C++, CS, CSS, Desktop, Go, Html, Java, JS, MD, PHP, Python, sh and XML. And it is very easy to extend support for other languages.
git-standup - recall what you did on the last working day - LinuxLinks
git-standup lets you recall what you did on the last working day.
git-standup helps users with running standups and keeping track of what they have been doing.
GNOME Text Editor - simple text editor that focuses on session management - LinuxLinks
It works hard to keep track of changes and state even if you quit the application. You can come back to your work even if you’ve never saved it to a file.
It replaced gedit as GNOME’s default text editor.
