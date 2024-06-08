Games for GNU/Linux and Challenge Of Buying Games At Physical Stores
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including SELACO and Quest Master - 2024-06-05 Edition
Between 2024-05-29 and 2024-06-05 there were 48 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 357 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 13.4 % of total released titles. There’s a very special FPS out this week, Selaco, which is based on the GZDoom engine and brings back high-speed action old-school style. Quest Master is another gem released recently, a Zelda-like title that is very close from the 2D RPG experience of the late 80s. So, it’s a week for retro games lovers. Here’s the full list below for the past week: [...]
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ The Challenge Of Buying Games At Physical Stores
Something I didn’t consider while writing those arguments was the availability of the store itself, not just the game that may or may not be in stock. In our neighbourhood in the last years, I’ve seen specialized video game store chains close up shop, toy store departments vanish, and even general electronics stores move or disappear.