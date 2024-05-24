Programming Leftovers
-
Patrick Griffis: Introducing the WebKit Container SDK
Developing WebKitGTK and WPE has always had challenges such as the amount of dependencies or it’s fairly complex C++ codebase which not all compiler versions handle well. To help with this we’ve made a new SDK to make it easier.
-
Rlang ☛ Mastering purrr: From Basic Maps to Functional Magic in R
Welcome back to the world of purrr! Last time (about a year ago), we spun a metaphorical yarn about the wonders of purrr in R. Today, we're rolling up our sleeves and diving into a hands-on tutorial.
-
Rlang ☛ What I edit when refactoring a test file
I’m currently refactoring test files in a package. Beside some automatic refactoring, I am also manually updating lines of code.
-
KDAB ☛ Qt and Trivial Relocation (Part 4)
In the last post of this series we learned that: erasing elements from the middle of a vector can be implemented, in general, via a series of move assignments, move constructions, swaps, destructions for types with value semantics, the exact strategy does not really matter for types with write-through reference semantics, the strategy matters [...]
-
Qt ☛ Qt Design Studio 4.5 Released
Qt Design Studio is back again with upgraded productivity and usability. From intuitive 3D editing to smooth connection to Figma and Qt Creator, Qt Design Studio is here to elevate your product creation. Dive into the new power of Qt Design Studio.
-
Rlang ☛ How to Drop or Select Rows with a Specific String in R
Today, we’re going to talk about how to handle rows in your dataset that contain a specific string.
-
J Pieper ☛ Debugging moteus calibration failures
When setting up a moteus controller with a new motor, you typically first run the automatic calibration sequence as documented in the reference manual. When your system is working well, that should be all that is necessary to enable moteus to perform accurate FOC based torque control of the motor.