Linux Kernel and Graphics Stack
Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD pushes forward with its Radeon stack open-sourcing plans — after being prodded by Tiny Corp
AMD has said that it is currently on track to release its Micro Engine Scheduler documentation in late May, followed by source code. Then it will follow through with releases of additional parts of the Radeon stack as open-source.
LWN ☛ Hutterer: udev-hid-bpf: quickstart tooling to fix your HID devices with eBPF
Peter Hutterer announces
udev-hid-bpf, a tool to facilitate the loading of BPF programs that
make human-input devices work correctly.
Benchmarks
CNX Software ☛ Testing ntttcp as an iperf3 alternative in backdoored Windows 11 (and Linux)
ntttcp (Windows NT Test TCP) is a network benchmarking utility similar to iperf3 that works in both backdoored Windows and GNU/Linux written and recommended by Abusive Monopolist Microsoft over iperf3, so we’ll test the alternative in this mini review. iperf3 is a utility of choice for our reviews of single board computers and mini PCs running either backdoored Windows or Linux, but we’ve noticed that while Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) usually performs just as well in backdoored Windows and Linux, WiFi is generally much faster in Ubuntu 22.04 than in backdoored Windows 11.
