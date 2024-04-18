Different Linux Distributions
Q4OS – lightweight Linux distribution
Q4OS is a lightweight desktop oriented operating system based on Debian Linux.
It provides a set of dedicated utilities and specific optimizations, combined with a focus on getting a productive system easily. The distro is designed for newcomers and experienced users.
Q4OS makes it possible to setup multiple desktop environments, typically Plasma and Trinity, side by side without interfering with each other.
Regata OS – Brazilian Linux distro
The Regata OS is a Linux kernel-based operating system focused on creators and players, as well as beginners in the personal computing world. It’s based on openSUSE.
The Regata OS Store is one of the main differentiators of the Regata OS (when compared to other Linux distributions), a place where installation new applications is natural and intuitive. App pages in the store include feature descriptions and insight into how the apps actually work. The distro also offers Game Access, an application that serves as a one-stop-shop for setting up non-Steam games. It offers support for Vulkan, gaming mode, and FSR.
Rocky Linux – bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Rocky Linux is a community enterprise operating system designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL).
It is available for a variety of processor architectures including x86_64 and AArch64.
antiX – fast and lightweight systemd-free Linux live CD distribution
antiX is billed as a fast, lightweight and easy to install systemd-free linux live CD distribution based on Debian Stable for Intel-AMD x86 compatible systems.
antiX can also be used as a fast-booting rescue cd and works extremely well running ‘live’ with or without ‘persistence’ on a usb stick or ‘frugal’ on a hard drive.
While antiX is based on Debian, it doesn’t use systemd. Instead you can choose between SysVinit or Runit.
Adding One More:
Peppermint OS – bare-bones Linux distro
Peppermint OS seeks to provide a minimalist desktop, giving the individual the choice of what they want to install, beyond a few base tools and custom themes and icon sets.
The distro features the Peppermint Hub, a location that is used to be the launching point for, common XFCE settings as well as other system related utilities.
It aims to provide a familiar environment for beginners to Linux, which requires relatively low hardware resources to run
It’s based on Debian and Devuan.