OpenRazer 3.8 Update Brings Support for New Devices

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2024



OpenRazer, one of the most well-known open-source drivers and user-space daemons empowering the management and configuration of Razer peripherals under Linux, has just released version 3.8.

This update introduces support for new devices and includes several bug fixes and improvements that enhance user experience and functionality.

