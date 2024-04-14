Best Linux Desktop Environments and Arch Linux Based Distros

Arch Linux is a lightweight and minimalist OS that requires approximately 2 to 4 GB of RAM. This Linux distro focuses significantly on precision, aesthetics, adaptability, and usability. Pacman is Arch’s package management utility.

Arch gives a do-it-yourself (DIY) aspect, allowing the users to work according to their needs and interests. Despite the user-friendly installation of Arch Linux, it is often used by Linux specialists due to its DIY approach. Arch’s distinguishing characteristic is its usage of “Rolling Release,” which allows the system to install new upgrades with a single command automatically.

Moreover, Arch offers numerous distributions, each with its unique set of pre-installed programs. Hence, whether you are a beginner or an expert, there is a huge range of Arch-based distros to meet your requirements. So, in this blog, we have listed the best Arch Linux-based distros of 2024.