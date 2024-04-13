today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ Change Video Playback Speed in VLC [Quick Tip]
Quick VLC tip to help you speed up or slow down the video playback speed.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Scponly on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Scponly on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Securing file transfers is a critical aspect of maintaining a robust and safe GNU/Linux server environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install phpMyAdmin on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpMyAdmin on openSUSE. phpMyAdmin is a powerful, open-source web-based tool for managing MySQL and MariaDB databases. It provides an intuitive graphical interface that simplifies database administration tasks, such as creating, modifying, and deleting databases, tables, fields, and rows.
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install NodeBB Forum on Ubuntu 22.04
NodeBB is a modern forum software powered by Node.js framework. It uses MongoDB, PostgreSQL, or Redis database to store data. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install the NodeBB forum using Nginx on a Ubuntu 22.04 server.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Fuel CMS with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04
Fuel CMS is an open-source content management system used for websites. It is based on the CodeIgniter PHP web framework and is used for advanced web development.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install OpenProject on Ubuntu 22.04
OpenProject is an open-source task management software written in Ruby on Rails and Angular JS. This tutorial will show you how to install OpenProject on Ubuntu 22.04.
Linux Journal ☛ How to Build Resilience with GNU/Linux High Availability Clustering
In the age of digital transformation, the uptime and continuous availability of systems are paramount for businesses across all sectors. High Availability (HA) clustering has emerged as a critical strategy for ensuring that services remain accessible, even in the face of hardware or software failures. Linux, with its robustness and flexibility, serves as an ideal platform for deploying HA solutions. This article delves into the concept of GNU/Linux High Availability Clustering, exploring its mechanisms, technologies, and the vital role it plays in building resilient and fault-tolerant systems.
How to Debloat (or Swap) an Ubuntu System (Ultimate Guide)
Ubuntu is a popular GNU/Linux distribution that has consistently ranked among the top for over a year. I assure you that most of you reading this article undoubtedly had Ubuntu as your first GNU/Linux distribution.
Red Hat ☛ Event-Driven Ansible rulebook for automation
Event-Driven Ansible is an open source developer preview designed to flexibly enable teams to create event-driven automation scenarios across various IT domains (network, DevOps, security, CloudOps, infrastructure, and more).
This article aims to teach you how to install the
ansible-rulebookcommand-line interface (CLI) tools and use them when executing the rulebooks. Our rulebook will be used to create a conditional event, so whenever that event occurs, it will trigger and execute the playbook that we defined in action. This is the first step to event-driven development.
Dedoimedo ☛ How to install SketchUp Make 2017 in GNU/Linux (updated guide)
Let's be creative. This is a cushty, step-by-step tutorial showing how to install and configure SketchUp Make 2017 in GNU/Linux using WINE, including installation of the main program and dotNET framework, plugins configuration - Kerkythea, LuxCore Render, Maxwell Render, workaround for blank windows in some of the menus by using Internet Explorer (IE8) libraries via winetricks, some other tips and tricks, and more. Should be good.
SANS ☛ Building a Live SIFT USB with Persistence, (Fri, Apr 12th)
...a well-known GNU/Linux distribution oriented to forensics and incident response tasks. It is used in many SANS training as the default platform. This is also my preferred solution for my day-to-day DFIR activities. The distribution is available as a virtual machine but you can install it on top of a classic Ubuntu system. Today, everything is virtualized and most DFIR activities can be performed remotely with the provided VM but... sometimes you still need a way to perform local investigations against a physical computer.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Install Fossil Version Control System in Linux
Fossil is a simple and easy-to-deploy version control system for Linux. Learn how you can install a self-hosted Fossil server in Ubuntu.
NOKUBI Takatsugu: mailman3-web error when upgrading to bookworm
I tried to upgrade bullseye machien to bookworm, so I got the following error:
File “/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/django/contrib/auth/mixins.py”, line 5, in
from django.contrib.auth.views import redirect_to_login
File “/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/django/contrib/auth/views.py”, line 20, in
from django.utils.http import (
ImportError: cannot import name ‘url_has_allowed_host_and_scheme’ from ‘django.utils.http’ (/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/django/utils/http.py)