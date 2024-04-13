Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, Hackaday, and The Linux Link Tech Show
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 86: Non-typical Computer Build
In episode 86 of GNU/Linux Out Loud covers local file-sharing apps, show audio, robotics, and building computers. Nate: Wendy Contact infoMatt (Twitter @MattTDN)Wendy (Mastodon @WendyDLN)Nate (Website CubicleNate.com)
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 266: A Writer’s Deck, Patching Your Battleship, And Fact-Checking The Eclipse
Before Elliot Williams jumps on a train for Hackaday Europe, there was just enough time to meet up virtually with Tom Nardi to discuss their favorite hacks and stories from the previous week. This episode’s topics include the potential benefits of having a dual-gantry 3D printer, using microcontrollers to build bespoke note taking gadgets, the exciting world of rock tumbling, and the proper care and maintenance required to keep your World War II battleship in shape. They’ll also go over some old school keyboard technologies, DIP chip repairs, and documenting celestial events with your home solar array. By the end you’ll hear about the real-world challenges of putting artificial intelligence to work, and how you can safely put high-power lithium batteries to work in your projects without setting your house on fire.
The TLLTS Podcast ☛ The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 1047
joel and his cricut.