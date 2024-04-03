Project Bluefin and the future of operating systems

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2024



“Bluefin is Fedora,” said Bluefin’s founder, Jorge Castro, during a video talk at last year’s ContainerDays Conference. “It’s a Linux for your computer with special tweaks that we’ve atomically layered on top in a unique way that we feel solves a lot of the problems that have been plaguing Linux desktops.”

Indeed, with any Linux environment, users do things to make it their own. This could be for a number of reasons, including the desire to add or change packages, or even because of certain business rules. Fedora, for example, has rules about integrating only upstream open source content. If you wanted to add, say, Nvidia drivers, you’d have to glue them into Fedora yourself and then deploy it. Project Bluefin adds this kind of special sauce ahead of time to make the OS—in this case, Fedora—easier to deploy.

