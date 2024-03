Red Hat Satellite 6.13.7 has been released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2024



Red Hat Satellite is an infrastructure management solution designed to provision and maintain any Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure - physical, virtual, cloud, and edge environments. Satellite streamlines provisioning, patching, and other repetitive system management tasks to increase efficiency while keeping systems secure, available, and compliant.

The erratum for this release includes...

