Canonical Has Given Launchpad’s Homepage a Facelift

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2024



Launched in 2004, Launchpad serves as the linchpin in Ubuntu development. It’s the hub through which developers collaborate, commit code, plan releases, file bugs, add translations, and tackle other tasks related to thrashing out a new release.

But Launchpad’s popularity extends well beyond Canonical’s immediate orbit.

The service is also used by tens of thousands of other free, open-source projects to handle all or some of their own development and/or distribution, and is come-upon by scores of end-user looking to make use of personal package archives (PPAs).

Open-source development skews more towards Git-based services, with Gitlab and Github offering similar issue tracking and planning features, while software distribution has shifted from PPAs to distro-agnostic formats like snap and Flatpak.

