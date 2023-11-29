Paru 2.0 Arch’s AUR Helper Is a Major Update After Long Hiatus
As an Arch Linux enthusiast, using the AUR repository, a key distribution asset, is essential to your skill set. Fortunately, to ease the user experience, the Arch community has developed a variety of AUR helpers, such as yay, pacaur, and aurman, among others.
These tools simplify the process of managing AUR software and can even serve as alternatives to the Pacman package manager, enhancing your overall experience. But if you still prefer to stick to the applications betting on GUI to manage the software on your Arch system, take a moment to explore this.
AUR Helper Paru 2.0 Upgrade is Here With Features for Power Users
For those who are unfamiliar, Paru is an AUR helper that automates the tedious process of manually building PKGBUILDs for installing packages on Arch Linux.
It has gotten a new major release in the form of Paru 2.0, that has some important improvements.
Anyway, let's see what this release of Paru has to offer.