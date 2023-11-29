Paru 2.0 Arch’s AUR Helper Is a Major Update After Long Hiatus

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 29, 2023,

updated Nov 29, 2023



As an Arch Linux enthusiast, using the AUR repository, a key distribution asset, is essential to your skill set. Fortunately, to ease the user experience, the Arch community has developed a variety of AUR helpers, such as yay, pacaur, and aurman, among others.

These tools simplify the process of managing AUR software and can even serve as alternatives to the Pacman package manager, enhancing your overall experience. But if you still prefer to stick to the applications betting on GUI to manage the software on your Arch system, take a moment to explore this.

Read on

It's FOSS News: