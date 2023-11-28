Red Hat’s RHEL 10 will Phase Out Xorg in Favor of Wayland

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2023



Xorg and Wayland represent two fundamentally different approaches to graphical server systems in the Linux world, sparking a lively and ongoing debate among the community.

In light of this, Xorg, the classic standard, is known for its extensive history and broad compatibility, while Wayland is viewed as a more modern and streamlined successor.

More than anything, however, it seems that Xorg is living its last days, with more and more Linux distributions and desktop environments about to abandon it in favor of Wayland. For example, KDE and GNOME have declared their intentions to fully transition to Wayland in their upcoming versions, a move that Fedora has also joined in.

Read on

Direct: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 plans for Wayland and Xorg server