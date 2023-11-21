Events: openSUSE.Asia Summit, Godot, SemiBUG, KHNOG 5
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE.Asia Summit 2024: Call for Host
The openSUSE.Asia Summit is an annual openSUSE conference in Asia and a great opportunity where contributors and enthusiasts from Asia come together and meet face to face. The event focuses primarily on the openSUSE distribution, its applications for personal and enterprise use, and open source culture.
In 2023, we held an offline openSUSE Asia Summit from October 21-22 at Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications.
And we ready to call for hosts to you who are interested in hosting the openSUSE.Asia Summit 2024
Godot Engine ☛ Submissions open for Godot 2023 showreel!
Showcase your Godot creations in 2023! We're inviting submissions of short videos featuring your published or in-progress Godot games or tools. Don't miss this chance to be a part of it!
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ SemiBUG tomorrow: shell scripting presentation
SemiBUG is having a meeting tomorrow, the 21st, with a presentation on shell scripting. It’ll be online through Jitsi. Slides from Nick Holland’s last presentation are available, for the curious.
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: KHNOG 5
Makito Lay presented on RPKI and helped conduct network security training at KHNOG 5, held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on 22 October 2023.