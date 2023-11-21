Events: openSUSE.Asia Summit, Godot, SemiBUG, KHNOG 5

openSUSE.Asia Summit 2024: Call for Host

The openSUSE.Asia Summit is an annual openSUSE conference in Asia and a great opportunity where contributors and enthusiasts from Asia come together and meet face to face. The event focuses primarily on the openSUSE distribution, its applications for personal and enterprise use, and open source culture.

In 2023, we held an offline openSUSE Asia Summit from October 21-22 at Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications.

And we ready to call for hosts to you who are interested in hosting the openSUSE.Asia Summit 2024

Here is the date you need take notes: [...]