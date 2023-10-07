Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, sparkfun and more
RP1: the silicon controlling Raspberry Pi 5 I/O, designed here at Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi 5 is the most complicated, and expensive, engineering program we’ve ever undertaken at Raspberry Pi, spanning over seven years, and costing on the order of $25 million. It’s also our first flagship product to make use of silicon designed in-house here at Raspberry Pi, in the form of the RP1 I/O controller.
Join us at Maker Faire Rome, and make our day!
In addition to being Gold Sponsor of the event, Arduino will have an entire pavilion this year: more room to display our user-friendly and flexible solutions, inspire visitors with demos at all levels, and more importantly showcase outstanding projects created by our community.
Build an XRP Program Selector
The XRP isn't just a robot, it's a full platform complete with a curriculum on the basics of robot programming and operations. However, flipping between all those programs and re-uploading the code to your controller board every time you want to change gears can be an arduous task. Luckily, Travis Foss from DigiKey saw this opportunity for a challenge and took it - developing a tutorial on Streamlining Robot Control.
Shaping Future Roboticists: Highlights from the ROS-Industrial Bootcamp 2023
The ROS-Industrial Bootcamp 2023 recently concluded, marking another successful chapter in our ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of robotic innovators. This 4-day highly anticipated event, held from October 2nd to 5th, brought together 24 aspiring Roboticists from three Institutes of Higher Learning: Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP), Singapore Polytechnic (SP), and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).