news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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The Deleted Article About Mass Layoffs at IBM (April 2026)
Resurrected
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Lots of Positive News Lately, Microsoft GitHub in Trouble
it's not too crazy to speculate about GitHub being the next Skype (or CodePlex)
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The Register MS Has "Webinars" (Marketing); They're Promoting Ponzi Schemes or Slop But Disguised as "Intelligence"
These "webinars" are just spam displayed to people as if it contains real information
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It Was Always About Freedom and Sovereignty (or Self-Determination)
About 24 hours from now Richard Stallman (RMS) will be giving a talk in Texas
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Mass Layoffs at IBM Again, Just in Time for the Fake "Results" Next Week
Slopfarm will issue some chaff to give an illusion of journalism
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Windows (Microsoft) in Botswana Falls to Another New Low
Botswana is a fairly large country
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 47 Out of 200: British Courts Are Not Censorship Offices for Americans Funded by Affluent Third Parties
Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) was scrutinised by our government
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More Than 6 Months After a Very Close Friend of António Campinos and EPO Official Caught With Cocaine Campinos is Cracking Down on - or Stealing From - EPO Staff
Now they go after the "Education and Childcare Allowance"
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Links 14/04/2026: Data Breaches and LLM Slop in Courts
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 14/04/2026: Mastodon in the Terminal and a Voxel Engine
Links for the day
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Links 14/04/2026: Against US Monopolies in UK, Legal Action Against Twitter
Links for the day
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The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Under Scrutiny Today in the British Government's Meeting, Grilled for Its Failure to Regulate Rogue Law Firms
Things are not improving
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The Series About SLAPPs Funded by Third Parties: All Parts Thus Far
index for today
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 46 Out of 200: Alex Graveley's Attorney Rick Cofer Did Not Deny That Graveley Had Strangled Women; He Did, However, Pay Local Officials
some background about SLAPPs that began in 2021 very shortly after I wrote about corruption at Microsoft GitHub
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The EPO's Attitude Towards Women and Media Silence on EPO Unrest
There's media blackout about very critical matters
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Gemini Links 14/04/2026: Greed Versus Stability; Board and Card Games
Links for the day
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Links 14/04/2026: Cheeto Loses Defamation Lawsuit Against the Media, "France Takes Its 129 Tonnes of Gold Uut of New York"
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 13, 2026
IRC logs for Monday, April 13, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):