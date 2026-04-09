news
New Issue of Linux Magazine, #306
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Introduction
This month in GNU/Linux Voice and Elvie.
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Darktable 5.4's Scene-Referred Workflow
Darktable 5.4's scene-referred workflow promises predictable results across different imaging outputs, but it requires a shift in perspective. We help you navigate this image-processing pipeline.
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Display Web Traffic on a World Map
To discover where the traffic to his website comes from, Mike Schilli displays it live on an interactive world map.
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Exploring the OpenWrt router OS
The OpenWrt router OS includes features you won't find with over-the-counter home routers – and you can use it on old hardware that the vendor has abandoned.
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The Latest Quirky and Creative GNU/Linux Distros
This month we explore Lilidog 26.02.06, KaOS 2026.02, NuTyX 26.02.2, and ParrotOS 7.1.
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Where to Start?
A look at its origins shows GNU/Linux isn't necessarily meant to be user-friendly for novices.
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Stash Interesting Reads in Readeck
Don't let interesting articles and blog posts linger in your browser's bookmarking purgatory. Use Readeck to read and manage them instead.
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Divorcing KWallet from KMail
KDE's password manager, KWallet, can be an annoyance. While it can't be completely disabled, the nuisance can be minimized.
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Comparing Four Leading Immutable Distros
Immutable GNU/Linux distributions protect your system files in ways that an ordinary distro can't. We take a look at four promising alternatives: Aurora, blendOS, NixOS, and Vanilla OS.
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Oh Why Not
We are all accustomed to rapid evolution of the high-tech space, and I'm one of many journalists who have made a career out of talking about it. Computers were an important accessory when I first started doing this, then they became a necessary accessory, and then, for many industries, the server room became the centerpiece for everything – everything else was an accessory as long as the servers kept churning.
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Keep Your Digital Comics in Easy Reach with Komga
Use the Komga comic server to organize and access your digital comic collection.
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Keep Files in Sync
FreeFileSync and Syncthing let you keep your files in sync between two computers on your local network or across the Internet.
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Sparkling Gems and New Releases from the world of Free and Open Source Software
This month we explore the top FOSS, including the latest version of the KDE app ecosystem and Firefox browser, a font downloader, and an orbital game that's out of this world.
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Plug-and-Play System Monitor for Rasp Pi and Others
A tiny screen plugged into a USB port displays current performance data for your Raspberry Pi, as well as most other machines that can run a Python script.
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Note-Taking App for GNU/Linux Desktop
You don't need a complex, feature-packed app to take notes. Iotas is a simple but flexible package for recording your ideas, important information, and more.
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Updates on Technologies, Trends, and Tools
In the news: UN Creates Open Source Portal; Latest GNU/Linux Kernel RC Contains Changes Galore; Nitrux 6.0 Now Ready to Rock Your World; 'Linux' Foundation Reports that Open Source Delivers Better ROI; Keep Android Open; Kernel 7.0 Now in Testing; Introducing matrixOS, an Immutable Gentoo-Based GNU/Linux Distro; and Chaos Comes to KDE in KaOS.
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Setting up a home desktop system with FreeBSD
FreeBSD is steady and stable – will it work as a desktop system?
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Creating a Status Dashboard for Your Home Server
If you run a VPS or a home server, you might like to know the status of your services. Gatus provides you with a status dashboard and sends you alerts when something's amiss.
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Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0: Update for the Official Installer
Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0 features a modern interface, cloud-init, and Raspberry Pi Connect. Installation, configuration, and headless operation are now easier to implement.
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kernel News
Chronicler Zack Brown reports on compiler optimizations and compatibility.