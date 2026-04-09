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PipeWire 1.6.3 Improves RAOP Compatibility to Make It Work on More Devices
Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.2, the PipeWire 1.6.3 release is here to align RTP timestamps to make RAOP work on more devices, avoid crashes in RTP streams because of concurrent event emission, and avoid MIDI conversions to and from UMP.
PipeWire 1.6.3 also avoids loading plugins from absolute paths that aren’t in the search path, avoids OOB reading in the mix matrix, makes sure the timebase callback for JACK is never called with 0 frames, and increases the notify queue for JACK to avoid losing notifications.