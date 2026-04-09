news
Krita 5.3.1.1 Released (Android-only)
Quoting: Krita 5.3.1.1 Released (Android-only) | Krita —
Krita 5.3.1.1 is an Android-only fix for 5.3.1. It is exactly the same as Krita 5.3.1, but with two fixes:
fixed a crash on Android 12 and older when trying to access any text controls fix stylus workarounds for Xiaomi and OnePlus to work properly
Check out the release notes for a full overview of all the new features in Krita 5.3 and 6.0.
Note: this release is only relevant for Android, so only Android APK's and source archives are available. You only need the source archive when building for Android yourself.