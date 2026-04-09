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Rofi and Wofi: Keyboard Launchers That Keep Your Hands on the Keys
Quoting: Rofi and Wofi: Keyboard Launchers That Keep Your Hands on the Keys - FOSS Force —
Rofi is a handy little Linux keyboard launcher.
Any chance I can get to make Linux a bit more efficient, I’m going to take it. Sometimes that’s simply a matter of configurations, while other times it requires the installation of an app or two.
One way to do this is by adding a keyboard launcher.
If you hit the Super key (sometimes called the “Windows” key — I know, boo hiss), your desktop menu will open, where you can search for the app you want and then launch it. Now, imagine you could install a small app that would do the same thing… and more.
That’s what keyboard launchers are; they allow you to launch applications, run commands, some of them even have the ability to search for files. They are very, very handy.