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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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European Patent Office Management Mocked for Trying to 'Bribe' Staff With a Little Food
The Office is having a crisis; a little breakfast treat won't solve it
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The Corporate Media Intentionally Overlooks How Google's Debt Trebles in Just Over a Year
We'll soon see how much more money Microsoft has borrowed
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(Trigger Warning) Jeremy Bicha & Debian-Edu, TecKids, Ubuntu incest scandal at DebConf25
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
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The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part X - Deliberately Violate European Patent Convention (EPC), Tolerate Cocaine Use in Management, Hide That From Staff and Stakeholders
The "Alicante Mafia" (as staff calls it) is a disgrace to Europe
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Apparently Last Day for Nearly 1,000 Confluent Workers IBM Laid Off Last Month
IBM is a dying company pretending to be strong because of its age
New
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Google News Sloppy Again
Today was disappointing
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 62 Out of 200: Garrett and Graveley Issue Astounding Copy-Paste Masterpiece Asserting Publicly-Accessible Embarrassing Facts Must Remain Hidden
Are Garrett and Graveley twins separated at birth but joined by GNOME and Microsoft?
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Links 30/04/2026: Barrage of Lawsuits Against Slop, Microsoft's Stock Crashes
Links for the day
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Microsoft Says Mass Layoffs Are Coming and Puts a Price on Them
Microsoft will shrink
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Upgrade Successful
we had a downtime of only 1-2 minutes overall (for two reboots)
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Links 30/04/2026: Slop Industry Cannot Keep Up With Bills, "The World Is Getting Too Hot to Feed Itself"
Links for the day
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Then Come the DDoS Attacks
Is someone trying to 'kill' Techrights?
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The Register MS Running Spam Pieces for Huawei, a Banned Company
Money does not excuse bad behaviour
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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Gemini Links 30/04/2026: Outdoor Time, Old Computers, and Joining Geminispace
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
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