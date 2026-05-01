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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2026



Quoting: 'Mentoring Mondays' Is Otto Kekäläinen’s Way to Support New Debian Devs - FOSS Force —

Wanna learn how to be a bona fide Debian developer by getting free advice from folks who are actually doing that? Or maybe all you want to know is how to build your own deb packages like a pro — again, from people who are actually doing that.

If that’s you, you’re maybe in luck. Otto Kekäläinen is hosting a free weekly Matrix meetup called Mentoring Mondays for the sole purpose of mentoring aspiring Debian contributors — or anyone else who wants to learn about things related to contributing to a Linux distribution.

You could do worse for a mentor. He brings to the table a considerable amount of open source cred, including four years at Amazon Web Services as a software development manager, 10 years at the Finnish WordPress hosting company Seravo as CEO, seven years at the Finnish Unix Users Foundation as board chair, and nearly four years at MariaDB Foundation as CEO.