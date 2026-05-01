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Games: The Frog for Whom the Bell Tolls, 2026 Open Source Fantasy Draft, and More
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The Frog for Whom the Bell Tolls
Despite appearing to be a traditional RPG with stats like Health, Attack, Speed, and the ability to upgrade your equipment, this game does not play like many RPGs. There are no tactics in combat beyond being able to run away from a battle or use an item, which for most of the story is only to heal using Wine. Battles proceed automatically in a cloud of dust and will consistently resolve as either a victory or defeat.
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Announcing the 2026 Open Source Fantasy Draft
Registration is now open for the sixth season of the Open Source Fantasy League. Twelve teams, snake draft, standard scoring. The board goes live next Tuesday and as commissioner I’m publishing the rule changes and some notes on this year’s class before everyone starts arguing in the group chat.
For anyone joining fresh: you draft a roster of maintainers, you score points when their packages get downloaded, you lose points when their packages get a CVE, and at the end of the season the winner chooses which charity receives the prize pool we forgot to collect. It’s exactly like regular fantasy football except the players don’t know they’re playing, aren’t paid, and can retire mid-season by archiving a repository.
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NVIDIA GeForce NOW gets even more games and RTX 5080 power expands | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA revealed today that GeForce NOW is getting some more top games over the next month, along with an expansion of RTX 5080 powered games.
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You can get some early STAR WARS Day deals with nice discounts on GOG | GamingOnLinux
It's a little too early to say "May the 4th be with you", but GOG are doing a Star Wars day sale right now so you can save a little bit extra.
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STAR WARS: Galactic Racer releases October 6 | GamingOnLinux
It has been confirmed today that STAR WARS: Galactic Racer is set for launch on October 6th, and you can pre-purchase it now too.
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Save on some epic games in the Capcom Masters Bundle at Fanatical | GamingOnLinux
The Capcom Masters Bundle at Fanatical looks to be a really good deal depending on what type of games you like but there's some good stuff here.
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Nintendo 64 emulator gopher64 gets even easier to use | GamingOnLinux
Nintendo 64 emulator gopher64 continue to advance with new versions repeatedly being released, and now it should be easier than ever to use. Only recently they added support for RetroAchievements and now they're back with even more.
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PEAK developers support Make-A-Wish with a charity bundle through Digiphile | GamingOnLinux
Support a wonderful charity doing some brilliant work with the new Digiphile Landfall x Aggro Crab Showcase game bundle.
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GameMaker is launching GMRT, a new modern runtime with source access | GamingOnLinux
The popular game engine GameMaker continues advancing, with a new "GMRT" runtime that will give developers source access and much more.
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Rocket League adds Easy Anti-Cheat with Steam Deck / Linux still supported | GamingOnLinux
Psyonix have updated Rocket League to add in Epic's Easy Anti-Cheat, but thankfully they've enabled support for Linux / Steam Deck with SteamOS.
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Proton Experimental updated to get Crimson Desert working again on Linux / SteamOS | GamingOnLinux
A recent update to Crimson Desert has been causing problems on Linux / SteamOS with it not launching, so Valve patched Proton Experimental to fix it.Crimson Desert should have Proton Experimental as the default Proton version, so you shouldn't need to do anything. But, you can also force a specific Proton version on a game in the Properties -> Compatibility menu in Steam.