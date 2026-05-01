Registration is now open for the sixth season of the Open Source Fantasy League. Twelve teams, snake draft, standard scoring. The board goes live next Tuesday and as commissioner I’m publishing the rule changes and some notes on this year’s class before everyone starts arguing in the group chat.

For anyone joining fresh: you draft a roster of maintainers, you score points when their packages get downloaded, you lose points when their packages get a CVE, and at the end of the season the winner chooses which charity receives the prize pool we forgot to collect. It’s exactly like regular fantasy football except the players don’t know they’re playing, aren’t paid, and can retire mid-season by archiving a repository.