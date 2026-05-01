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I installed NixOS on my gaming handheld and immediately regretted it
Quoting: I installed NixOS on my gaming handheld and immediately regretted it —
Linux comes in many different flavors and distributions. Each distro kind of does its own thing, but most are derivatives of a parent distribution. NixOS is different.
It’s a Linux distribution that targets reproducibility using an extensive configuration that remains (mostly) universal across all builds. Which should be a tinkerer’s dream, all things considered.
Being drawn to NixOS, I booted up a fresh installation medium and got ready to install on a very unlikely candidate — my Lenovo Legion Go (Gen 1) handheld. While the installation went off without a hitch, configuring the other aspects, such as the game mode switcher, was an entirely different story altogether.