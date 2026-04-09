news
ShrikeLinux – Arch-based Linux distribution
Quoting: ShrikeLinux - Arch-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —
ShrikeLinux is an Arch-based distribution with a customised Xfce desktop and Nordic-inspired theming, designed to deliver a minimal, fast, and polished Linux experience.
The project is available with three kernel options: LTS for maximum stability, rolling stable for the latest reliable software, and Zen for higher performance, gaming, and power use. Developed by the Shrike Linux Uganda FOSS community and maintained by root1 in Kampala, it also emphasises privacy, free and open source software, and a telemetry-free design.