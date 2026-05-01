Calibre 9.8 E-Book Manager Improves Content Server, Native TTS Engine, and More

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LinuxGizmos.com

ESP-FLY micro drone kit offers ESP32-S3-based flight control and ESP-NOW support

The ESP-FLY DIY Kit is a compact micro drone platform built around the Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32-S3, developed as a collaboration between Seeed Studio and Max Imagination. The kit targets educational and hobbyist use, combining a small airframe with wireless control options and a customizable firmware environment.

Geniatech AIM-M-K and AIM-B2 integrate Ara240 for local AI inference

Geniatech has shared information about the AIM-M-K and AIM-B2 AI accelerator modules based on the NXP Ara240 NPU. Both designs target edge inference workloads, offering up to 40 TOPS of INT8 performance for applications such as computer vision, transformer models, and generative AI.

MiciMike board converts Google Home Mini into local Home Assistant voice device

Crowd Supply recently featured the MiciMike Home Mini Drop-In PCB, an open hardware replacement for the first-generation Google Home Mini that enables fully local Home Assistant voice control. It installs without case modifications or soldering, reusing the original hardware.

9to5Linux

Shotcut 26.4 Video Editor Adds Vulkan GPU Support to Speech to Text on Linux

Coming two months after Shotcut 26.2, the Shotcut 26.4 release is here to introduce Vulkan GPU support to Speech to Text on Linux and Windows systems, 10-bit VP9 MP4 (E-AC-3) and 10-bit VP9 WebM (Opus) export presets, and new aspect ratio grid options to the player grid button, including 1:1 Frame, 16:9 Frame, 4:3 Frame, and 9:16 Frame.

Grml 2026.04 Linux Distro Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.19, Based on Debian 14 Forky

Coming four months after Grml 2025.12, the Grml 2026.04 release is powered by the Linux 6.19 kernel series and incorporates all the latest package updates and security patches from the upstream software repositories of the Debian Testing branch as of April 2026, which will become Debian 14 “Forky” sometime in 2027.

Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISOs Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.17

Earlier this month, the Linux Mint project announced that they have decided to adopt a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint releases, starting with the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, planned for Christmas 2026, so that they can focus more on fixing bugs than shipping newer features.

LibreOffice 26.2.3 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes

Coming a month after LibreOffice 26.2.2, the LibreOffice 26.2.3 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

AerynOS 2026.05 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, New Logo, and More

The biggest change in the AerynOS 2026.05 release is that the underlying OS is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series. This should provide AerynOS with slightly faster performance, better hardware support, and various other enhancements.

Wireshark 4.6.5 Fixes Multiple Vulnerabilities and Updates Protocol Support

Coming two months after Wireshark 4.6.4, the Wireshark 4.6.5 release is here to update support for the AFP, AIN, ANSI_TCAP, ASAM CMP, ATN-ULCS, BEEP, BGP, BT HCI, BT HCI ISO, BT-DHT, CAMEL, ChargingASE, CMIP, COSEM, DAP, Darwin, DCP ETSI, DECT NR+, DISP, DMX, DNS, E1AP, E2AP, F1AP, FC-SWILS, Frame, FTAM, GLOW, GNW, GOOSE, and GPRSCDR protocols.

Tor Project blog

Tor Project Statement on the Abrupt Cancellation of RightsCon 2026

Tor's work is rooted in the belief that everyone should be able to speak freely, safely, and privately. We build tools that help people connect, communicate, organize, and seek information; especially those facing censorship, surveillance, repression, discrimination, and other forms of vulnerability. The disruption of a space dedicated to advancing these shared goals represents a serious gutpunch to the global human rights community.

New Release: Tails 7.7.1

We are not aware of these vulnerabilities being exploited in practice until now.

news

Calibre 9.8 E-Book Manager Improves Content Server, Native TTS Engine, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on May 01, 2026

Calibre 9.8

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.7, the Calibre 9.8 release is here to improve the Edit Book feature by allowing you to reset the zoom to 100% by right-clicking in the preview panel, and improve the Content Server by allowing you to see book details by clicking on book titles/covers in the /mobile view.

Calibre 9.8 also improves the native TTS engine by normalizing text to NFKC so that word tracking works when the native engine reports spoken word with a different normal form, and adds a workaround for a bug in PIL that caused an exception when checking if the GIF is animated when converting GIF images to PNG.

Read on

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