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Calibre 9.8 E-Book Manager Improves Content Server, Native TTS Engine, and More
Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.7, the Calibre 9.8 release is here to improve the Edit Book feature by allowing you to reset the zoom to 100% by right-clicking in the preview panel, and improve the Content Server by allowing you to see book details by clicking on book titles/covers in the /mobile view.
Calibre 9.8 also improves the native TTS engine by normalizing text to NFKC so that word tracking works when the native engine reports spoken word with a different normal form, and adds a workaround for a bug in PIL that caused an exception when checking if the GIF is animated when converting GIF images to PNG.