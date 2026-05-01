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Volla Phone Plinius is a rugged phone that ships with Ubuntu Touch or Google-free Android and mid-range specs
Quoting: Volla Phone Plinius is a rugged phone that ships with Ubuntu Touch or Google-free Android and mid-range specs - Liliputing —
The Volla Phone Plinius is a smartphone with a 6.67 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel, 120 Hz OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, and a semi-rugged design.
It’s also the latest in a line of phones from Volla that ship with a choice of two different operating systems: a Google-free version of Android called Volla OS or the Linux-based Ubuntu Touch operating system. The company started taking pre-orders earlier this year and says that the phone is now shipping to customers who opted for an entry-level model. The Volla Phone Plinius Plus should begin shipping in June.