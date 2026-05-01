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today's howtos
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dwaves.de ☛ running Hey Hi (AI) locally with a beautiful web interface: unsloth
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Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install Bitwarden on Ubuntu 26.04
Bitwarden is an open-source password manager application designed to store and encrypt all of its users’ passwords and digital credentials. With its encrypted cloud-based storage system, Bitwarden allows you to securely store thousands of login credentials, credit card information, and other important notes.
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TecAdmin ☛ Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrade Ubuntu 24.04 to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (codenamed Resolute Raccoon) was released on April 23, 2026. It brings major updates including GNU/Linux kernel 7.0, GNOME 50, improved security features, and better performance. Upgrading from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) to 26.04 LTS is a significant jump.
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TecMint ☛ How to Prevent Passwords from Saving in Bash History
You’ve probably been there: you paste a command with a password embedded, hit Enter, and immediately wonder how many places that string just landed. Bash stores every command you type in ~/.bash_history by default, and on most systems, that file is readable by anyone who can access your account. And if you’re sharing a server with other admins, that history file is the first place anyone looks when something breaks.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install ImageMagick on Fedora 44
ImageMagick stands as one of the most powerful and versatile image manipulation tools available for GNU/Linux systems.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Swagger on Debian 13
API documentation is no longer optional — it is the backbone of any well-maintained software project.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you recently set up a fresh Ubuntu 26.04 LTS server or minimal desktop image, you probably noticed LibreOffice is nowhere to be found.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreCAD on openSUSE
If you work with 2D drafting on GNU/Linux and you want a free, reliable CAD tool, LibreCAD is one of the best options available.
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Linuxize ☛ Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 26.04
A practical checklist for setting up Ubuntu 26.04 after installation, including updates, drivers, codecs, Flatpak, backups, firewall settings, and desktop tweaks.