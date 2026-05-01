RustDiff is a native desktop application for comparing JSON and XML files semantically rather than just line by line.

It’s built with GTK4 and Libadwaita, and provides side-by-side editors with syntax highlighting, automatic comparison while typing, and a structured table of differences. The application can compare JSON objects and arrays, XML nodes, attributes, and text, making it useful for inspecting configuration changes, schemas, structured data exports, and other machine-readable documents.

This is free and open source software.