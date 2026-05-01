Free and Open Source Software

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LinuxGizmos.com

ESP-FLY micro drone kit offers ESP32-S3-based flight control and ESP-NOW support

The ESP-FLY DIY Kit is a compact micro drone platform built around the Seeed Studio XIAO ESP32-S3, developed as a collaboration between Seeed Studio and Max Imagination. The kit targets educational and hobbyist use, combining a small airframe with wireless control options and a customizable firmware environment.

Geniatech AIM-M-K and AIM-B2 integrate Ara240 for local AI inference

Geniatech has shared information about the AIM-M-K and AIM-B2 AI accelerator modules based on the NXP Ara240 NPU. Both designs target edge inference workloads, offering up to 40 TOPS of INT8 performance for applications such as computer vision, transformer models, and generative AI.

MiciMike board converts Google Home Mini into local Home Assistant voice device

Crowd Supply recently featured the MiciMike Home Mini Drop-In PCB, an open hardware replacement for the first-generation Google Home Mini that enables fully local Home Assistant voice control. It installs without case modifications or soldering, reusing the original hardware.

9to5Linux

Shotcut 26.4 Video Editor Adds Vulkan GPU Support to Speech to Text on Linux

Coming two months after Shotcut 26.2, the Shotcut 26.4 release is here to introduce Vulkan GPU support to Speech to Text on Linux and Windows systems, 10-bit VP9 MP4 (E-AC-3) and 10-bit VP9 WebM (Opus) export presets, and new aspect ratio grid options to the player grid button, including 1:1 Frame, 16:9 Frame, 4:3 Frame, and 9:16 Frame.

Grml 2026.04 Linux Distro Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.19, Based on Debian 14 Forky

Coming four months after Grml 2025.12, the Grml 2026.04 release is powered by the Linux 6.19 kernel series and incorporates all the latest package updates and security patches from the upstream software repositories of the Debian Testing branch as of April 2026, which will become Debian 14 “Forky” sometime in 2027.

Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISOs Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.17

Earlier this month, the Linux Mint project announced that they have decided to adopt a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint releases, starting with the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, planned for Christmas 2026, so that they can focus more on fixing bugs than shipping newer features.

LibreOffice 26.2.3 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes

Coming a month after LibreOffice 26.2.2, the LibreOffice 26.2.3 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

AerynOS 2026.05 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, New Logo, and More

The biggest change in the AerynOS 2026.05 release is that the underlying OS is now powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series. This should provide AerynOS with slightly faster performance, better hardware support, and various other enhancements.

Wireshark 4.6.5 Fixes Multiple Vulnerabilities and Updates Protocol Support

Coming two months after Wireshark 4.6.4, the Wireshark 4.6.5 release is here to update support for the AFP, AIN, ANSI_TCAP, ASAM CMP, ATN-ULCS, BEEP, BGP, BT HCI, BT HCI ISO, BT-DHT, CAMEL, ChargingASE, CMIP, COSEM, DAP, Darwin, DCP ETSI, DECT NR+, DISP, DMX, DNS, E1AP, E2AP, F1AP, FC-SWILS, Frame, FTAM, GLOW, GNW, GOOSE, and GPRSCDR protocols.

Tor Project blog

Tor Project Statement on the Abrupt Cancellation of RightsCon 2026

Tor's work is rooted in the belief that everyone should be able to speak freely, safely, and privately. We build tools that help people connect, communicate, organize, and seek information; especially those facing censorship, surveillance, repression, discrimination, and other forms of vulnerability. The disruption of a space dedicated to advancing these shared goals represents a serious gutpunch to the global human rights community.

New Release: Tails 7.7.1

We are not aware of these vulnerabilities being exploited in practice until now.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2026

RustDiff

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISOs Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.17

  
Linux Mint 22.3 HWE ISO images are now available for download powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series from Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS.

 
LibreOffice 26.2.3 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes

  
LibreOffice 26.2.3 is now available for download as the third point release to the LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with 43 bug fixes.

 
The ps5-linux project can turn some PlayStation 5 consoles into a Linux gaming machine

  
The open source ps5-linux project has been released, allowing you to turn a PlayStation 5 into a fully fledged Linux gaming machine

 
Running Old Windows Inside GNU/Linux (WSL9x)

  
2 new links

 
Canonical Giving up on GNU/Linux, Selling Slop Ponzi Scheme via Ubuntu Brand

  
very bad sign

 
LWN: Remembering Seth Nickell and In Memoriam: Tomáš Kalibera

  
LWN has received the sad news that Seth Nickell passed away, on April 16, from his father, Eric Nickell

 
Fedora Linux 44 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Fedora Linux 44 distribution is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and featuring the latest GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments, and many other enhancements.

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Is Now Available for Download

  
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50 desktop environment.


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Auto may finally solve its issue with alarms

 
I installed NixOS on my gaming handheld and immediately regretted it

  
Linux comes in many different flavors and distributions

 
Volla Phone Plinius is a rugged phone that ships with Ubuntu Touch or Google-free Android and mid-range specs

  
It’s also the latest in a line of phones from Volla that ship with a choice of two different operating systems

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
‘Mentoring Mondays’ Is Otto Kekäläinen’s Way to Support New Debian Devs

  
In this low‑pressure Monday meetup, Otto Kekäläinen helps aspiring Debian devs untangle packaging puzzles, absorb the culture

 
Today in Techrights

  
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Shotcut 26.4 Video Editor Adds Vulkan GPU Support to Speech to Text on Linux

  
Shotcut 26.4 open-source video editor is now available for download with Vulkan GPU support for Speech to Text on Linux, 10-bit VP9 MP4 (E-AC-3) and 10-bit VP9 WebM (Opus) export presets, and more.

 
Grml 2026.04 Linux Distro Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.19, Based on Debian 14 Forky

  
Grml 2026.04 GNU/Linux distribution is now available for download based on Debian Testing/Forky and powered by Linux kernel 6.19. Here’s what’s new!

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
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SUSE/OpenSUSE: Notifications in OBS and SUSE in Prague

  
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Standards: Sovereign Tech Agency, Chargers in EU, and "Deep Dive into Email Addresses"

  
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Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and Android Getting More Locked Down

  
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Red Hat's Latest Slop Promotion and Other Blog Posts

  
from official site

 
Why You Should Avoid Pop!_OS 24.04 Right Now

  
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Graphics: NVIDIA 595.71.05 and NVIDIA 580.159.03 Released

  
Graphics updates

 
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only 4 more for now

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related stories

 
4MLinux 51.1 STABLE released

  
comes with the Linux kernel 6.12.83

 
Debian-based umbrelOS 1.7.0 lands with home screen shortcuts and new translations

  
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Operating System Upgrade With 1-2 Minutes of Downtime [original]

  
The IRC downtime was about half an hour long, but we expected complications there as early as last week

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.3, Linux 6.18.26, Linux 6.12.85, Linux 6.6.137, Linux 6.1.170, and Linux 5.15.204

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.3 kernel

 
AerynOS 2026.05 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, New Logo, and More

  
AerynOS 2026.05 independent distro is now available for download with GNOME 50.1, KDE Plasma 6.6.4, and Linux kernel 7.0. Here’s what else is new!

 
Android Leftovers

  
The next Galaxy Book could be a flagship Aluminium OS laptop powered by One UI 9

 
Forlinx UP4 – A 40×40 mm LCC + LGA system-on-module family with Rockchip, NXP, and Allwinner CPU options

  
Forlinx Embedded UP4 is a new family of pin-to-pin compatible system-on-modules currently offered with Rockchip RK3568J/RK3562J, NXP i.MX 9352, or Allwinner T527N/T536 processors

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We’re committed to championing free and open-source software

 
Games: Python, Tetris, Counter-Strike 2, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
Nyarch Linux – anime-themed Linux distribution

  
Nyarch Linux is an anime-themed Linux distribution based on Arch Linux

 
today's howtos

  
a handful of howtos for now

 
LWN on Linux Kernel and Security

  
4 new articles outside paywalls

 
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Development picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
Want Your Android Battery to Last All Day? Try These 6 Quick Fixes

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
ToaruOS – independent, from-scratch hobby operating system

  
ToaruOS is a from-scratch Unix-like operating system that provides a representative desktop OS environment for learning and experimentation

 
Slimbook Titan report 9 - Major developments, lots of news

  
My Titan is a Linux-only system designed for serious work and gaming

 
Microsoft GitHub Exodus: Technical Failures and Slopfest

  
Microsoft GitHub problems

 
KDE 6_26.04 for Slackware-current (almost free of Qt5)

  
To be honest, I was waiting for a move from Pat

 
After years of Linux, I tried GhostBSD and found it incredibly stable - and nearly unbreakable

  
This FreeBSD-based OS is for Linux users who want a reliable

 
Digging into drama at The Document Foundation

  
Membership and contribution

 
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Wireshark 4.6.5 Fixes Multiple Vulnerabilities and Updates Protocol Support

  
Wireshark 4.6.5 open-source network protocol analyzer is now available for download with updated protocol and capture file support, fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, and various bug fixes.

 
Downtime Tomorrow [original]

  
We have some contingencies in case the upgrade goes wrong

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux stories

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Canonical Pushing Slop for Circular Financing (Accounting Fraud) Giant NVIDIA, "Stop Ubuntu Resetting Your Icon Theme When Toggling Dark Mode"

  
slopfests

 
Linux-Centric Devices and Open Hardware Projects

  
mostly the latter

 
Mozilla: New Release of Tor Browser 15.0.11 and MozPhab 2.13.1

  
Mozilla/Firefox picks

 
Events/Education: Professionals, Hackaday Europe, TuxCon, and FOSDEM

  
lots happening this year

 
Standards/Consortia: GPS, Email, SVGs

  
on technical standards

 
Development Leftovers

  
Programming picks

 
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Social Engineering/Supply Chain of WordPress, Mythic Beasts, Jekyll

  
Frameworks for running sites

 
Framework Announces Framework Laptop 13 Pro with Touchscreen Display

  
Framework Laptop 13 Pro has been announced today by Framework Computer as a Linux-first notebook with a touchscreen display.

 
Sailfish OS 5.1 translation round

  
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications news

 
Ubuntu 16.04 Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) Comes to an End

  
moving on yet?

 
Games: Payphone Tag, ZSNES, Zorker, and Helldivers 2

  
4 gaming related news picks

 
Red Hat/IBM: Selling Microsoft, Slop, Outsourcing (to Surveillance Companies)

  
mostly redhat.com stuff

 
Fedora and Red Hat: Microsoft 'Embrace', 'Community', Project Hummingbird, and LVFS

  
mostly Fedora items

 
Audiocasts/Shows: Ask Noah Show, mintCast, and Linux Matters

  
3 new episodes

 
today's howtos

  
lots from idroot

 
Security Leftovers

  
and Windows TCO etc.

 
BleachBit 6.0 Introduces New Cookie Manager, Improves Browser Cleaning

  
BleachBit 6.0 open-source and free disk space cleaner, privacy manager, and computer system optimizer software is now available for download with many improvements and major changes.

 
A $6bn question hangs over SUSE's sovereignty pitch

  
The Register asked SUSE CEO Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen at SUSECON what sovereignty means given the potential acquisition

 
Still Prioritising the Birds [original]

  
May 1 is near; please keep feeding the birds

 
Games: Proton Experimental, ZSNES, Wanderburg, and More

  
GamingOnLinux's latest

 
Slop is a Flop: Google's Own Slop Thinks Google's ChromeOS is "Mobile Operating System"! [original]

  
Please do not rely on slop for anything

 
Android Leftovers

  
New Xiaomi entry-level phone only promises 2 OS updates from Android 15

 
Escaping the Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)

  
Microsoft GitHub abandoned, questioned

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
DRM and more

 
Hardware and Home-labbing: Proxmox, TrueNAS, and More NAS Modding

  
All from Valnet

 
GNU/Linux Myths and Sceptics of GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop

  
recently in Valnet

 
Games: DIY "Steam Machine", Bazzite, and SteamOS

  
all from Valnet

 
Most Linux regret is actually distro regret, and you probably gave up too soon

  
Let's say I'm introducing ice cream to an alien. I get a cone, put a dollop of vanilla ice cream onto it, and hand it over

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Orion Os – Linux distro built on Debian

  
Orion Os is a Linux distribution based on Debian Trixie

 
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