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Free and Open Source Software
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RustDiff - semantic JSON and XML diff tool - LinuxLinks
RustDiff is a native desktop application for comparing JSON and XML files semantically rather than just line by line.
It’s built with GTK4 and Libadwaita, and provides side-by-side editors with syntax highlighting, automatic comparison while typing, and a structured table of differences. The application can compare JSON objects and arrays, XML nodes, attributes, and text, making it useful for inspecting configuration changes, schemas, structured data exports, and other machine-readable documents.
This is free and open source software.
UBIFS - file system for raw flash memory used through UBI volumes - LinuxLinks
UBI File System (UBIFS) is the Linux kernel’s file system for raw flash memory used through UBI volumes.
Unlike traditional Linux file systems that operate on block devices, UBIFS is built for MTD-based flash storage and the constraints that come with eraseblocks, wear, and bad blocks. It’s a solid choice for embedded Linux systems that need a writable flash-aware file system integrated directly into the kernel.
This is free and open source software.
Melodic Mix - simple mixer and digital signal processing application - LinuxLinks
Melodic Mix is a simple mixer and digital signal processing application for live performances.
It’s a fork of Easy Effects, itself formerly known as PulseEffects, refocused around mixing and live audio processing with a Qt, QML, KDE and Kirigami-based interface. The application lets users build an effects chain, reorder effects, and apply a range of audio processing tools suited to performance and sound shaping.
This is free and open source software.
OCFS2 - extent-based cluster file system - LinuxLinks
OCFS2 is an extent-based cluster file system included in the Linux kernel.
It’s designed for shared-disk environments where multiple nodes need concurrent access to the same storage, while also being suitable for some non-clustered deployments. The kernel documentation highlights automatically extending metadata groups, journaling, and a broad set of mount options covering barriers, data ordering, coherency, allocation reservations, access-time handling, POSIX ACLs, and extended user attributes.
This is free and open source software.
Carla - modular audio plugin host - LinuxLinks
Carla is a modular audio plugin host designed for loading, routing, and controlling a wide range of audio plugins and sound banks.
It offers several processing modes, including rack and patchbay workflows, and can operate with JACK or native audio drivers depending on the user’s setup.
This is free and open source software.
Easy NATS - graphical desktop application for managing NATS messaging - LinuxLinks
Easy NATS is a graphical desktop application for managing NATS messaging in a single workspace.
It lets users save and reuse server connections, publish and subscribe to subjects, inspect messages, work with JetStream resources, browse key-value data, manage object store files, and monitor server metrics through a visual dashboard.
This is free and open source software.