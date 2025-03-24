GIMP 3.0.2 Image Editor Improves the Flatpak Bundle and Fixes Various Issues

The FET536-C System on Module, based on the Allwinner T536 processor, is designed for applications that require reliable performance and flexible connectivity. It is intended for use in fields such as data concentrators, DTUs, EV charging systems, transportation, robotics, and industrial control.

Variscite has released the VAR-SOM-AM62P, a new System on Module based on the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62Px processor. This module expands the VAR-SOM product line with enhanced multimedia functionality while maintaining a focus on cost efficiency.

Highlights of Linux 6.14 include Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).

GIMP 3.0.2 is here to improve the Flatpak bundle by fixing a crash reported by users when selecting a brush and the view was set to Icon Grid, fix packaging issues for macOS and Windows users leading to missing features, as well as to fix some UI glitches and odd coloring problems due to various system themes.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.14 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.14 kernel is here to clean up newly added drivers, including hx9023s, amdxdna, and tas2781 spi, cleap up blob names in dts files, and adjust deblobbing for the Intel AVS, AMDGPU, r8169, mt7996, and iwlwifi drivers.

Highlights of MPV 0.40 include native HDR (High Dynamic Range) support using direct rendering (DRM) and dmabuf-wayland on Linux, Wayland color management protocol support, NVIDIA RTX video HDR support, HDR metadata support, and a new script for video alignment and zooming.

Highlights of fwupd 2.0.7 include support for UEFI capsule installation in the bootloader, support for showing the SBOM release URL, support for cabinet archives larger than 2GB, a new HPE proprietary Redfish firmware push method, as well as new plugins to update Intel CVS cameras and B&R DisplayPort receivers.

XZ Utils 5.8 updates the liblzma compression library on 32/64-bit x86 platforms to boost decompression time by 0-5% on systems built with GCC runtime library exception and up to 15% on systems built against the musl libc C standard library with highly compressed files.

That’s right, AerynOS is one of the first distros to package and deliver the recently released GNOME 48 desktop environment to its users. GNOME 48 is a huge update featuring HDR support, dynamic triple buffering, Wayland color management protocol, a Wellbeing feature, battery charge limiting, and more.

GIMP 3.0.2 Image Editor Improves the Flatpak Bundle and Fixes Various Issues

Mar 24, 2025

This release also fixes macOS-specific issues with flyout menus on tool groups, reverts the patch to improve tablet support because it caused an issue with pressure sensitivity on some tablets, and improves the Windows installer to set up a restore point when doing system-wide installs and prompt users to remove the GIMP config files.

GIMP 3.0.2 Fixes Key Bugs, Enhances macOS and Windows Support Only a week after its new major 3.0 release, GIMP has just introduced its very first micro-release for the series, GIMP 3.0.2, which mainly addresses bugs and improves stability. The GIMP team has returned to its pre-2.10 practice of adding new features only in minor releases. In other words, these micro-updates (like 3.0.2) simply refine existing features, squash pesky bugs, and polish the overall interface. That said, among the most notable bug fixes in this release is one that addresses a crash that occurred when selecting brushes in the Icon Grid view on specific platforms, including macOS and Flatpak.

GIMP 3.0.2 Released - GIMP As we noted in the 3.0 release notes, we are returning to our pre-2.10 development process of only adding new features on minor releases. This allows us to respond more quickly to problems and bugs found by users. Furthermore it’s a good opportunity to show off our streamlined release procedure, allowing us to make much faster releases in the v3 series than we used to be able to do with GIMP 2.10. The initial release of GIMP 3.0 was great, and we deeply appreciate all the positive comments as well as the constructive feedback from new and existing users! You helped us uncover a number of bugs and regressions, and GIMP 3.0.2 provides fixes for several of them.

