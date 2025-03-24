news
GIMP 3.0.2 Image Editor Improves the Flatpak Bundle and Fixes Various Issues
GIMP 3.0.2 is here to improve the Flatpak bundle by fixing a crash reported by users when selecting a brush and the view was set to Icon Grid, fix packaging issues for macOS and Windows users leading to missing features, as well as to fix some UI glitches and odd coloring problems due to various system themes.
This release also fixes macOS-specific issues with flyout menus on tool groups, reverts the patch to improve tablet support because it caused an issue with pressure sensitivity on some tablets, and improves the Windows installer to set up a restore point when doing system-wide installs and prompt users to remove the GIMP config files.
Linuxiac:
GIMP 3.0.2 Fixes Key Bugs, Enhances macOS and Windows Support
Only a week after its new major 3.0 release, GIMP has just introduced its very first micro-release for the series, GIMP 3.0.2, which mainly addresses bugs and improves stability.
The GIMP team has returned to its pre-2.10 practice of adding new features only in minor releases. In other words, these micro-updates (like 3.0.2) simply refine existing features, squash pesky bugs, and polish the overall interface.
That said, among the most notable bug fixes in this release is one that addresses a crash that occurred when selecting brushes in the Icon Grid view on specific platforms, including macOS and Flatpak.
Original Post:
GIMP 3.0.2 Released - GIMP
As we noted in the 3.0 release notes, we are returning to our pre-2.10 development process of only adding new features on minor releases. This allows us to respond more quickly to problems and bugs found by users.
Furthermore it’s a good opportunity to show off our streamlined release procedure, allowing us to make much faster releases in the v3 series than we used to be able to do with GIMP 2.10.
The initial release of GIMP 3.0 was great, and we deeply appreciate all the positive comments as well as the constructive feedback from new and existing users! You helped us uncover a number of bugs and regressions, and GIMP 3.0.2 provides fixes for several of them.
UbuntuHandbook:
GIMP 3.0.2 Released with A Dozen of Fixes (Ubuntu PPA Updated) | UbuntuHandbook
Just a week after the 3.0.0 major release, GIMP announced the first maintenance update for the 3.0 series on this Sunday.
The new image editor release fixed more than a dozen of bugs, improved the official installers, updated translations, and introduced 2 new download mirrors for users from India.