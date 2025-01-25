Red Hat Leftovers
-
InfoWorld ☛ Red Hat offers OpenShift Virtualization Engine, Kubernetes Connectivity Link
Red Hat has made both its Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Engine and Red Hat Connectivity Link software generally available. The company also announced Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Virtualization.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Introduces Kubernetes-Native Connectivity Management with Red Hat Connectivity Link
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Connectivity Link, a hybrid multicloud application connectivity solution that provides a modern approach to connecting disparate applications and infrastructure.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 10 reasons to get started with enterprise Linux in 2025
The cloud is all about distribution. One of the reasons the cloud is so powerful is because it lets software run in several places at once. The cloud itself is also distributed, with many different vendors (including Microsoft, Google, Amazon and others) offering a cloud platform. Interestingly, the bulk of software running on those cloud platforms are being run in a Linux container.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Academy Day: Accelerating skills and innovation across Indonesia
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Enterprise Linux in 2025: Making Linux do more
When you choose a Linux to bring into your business or your personal career development, it makes sense to choose one that’s designed to help you succeed at your job. There’s no secret to RHEL (literally — it’s open source), and it’s a pretty simple formula. Red Hat identifies common, everyday challenges faced by a modern company, and builds solutions into RHEL so that keeping your infrastructure running requires less work from you and your team.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Sending alerts to PagerDuty
I recently created a video that covers this process on both the PagerDuty end and the Hybrid Cloud Console end to show you how to set up and test that this integration is working.