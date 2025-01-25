Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Cybershow, 'Linux' Foundation's Pretend 'Manners' While Working and Fronting for Military Companies
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 595: Arc: the Triumph
Applying the ARC Algorithm to the ARC, Advancing Cloud Native Containers on FreeBSD: Podman Testing Highlights, Running Web Browsers in FreeBSD Jail, Fixing pf not allowing IPv6 traffic on FreeBSD, Minitel: The Online World France Built Before the Web, Why Surveillance Giant Google Stores Billions of Lines of Code in a Single Repository, and more
-
The Cyber Show ☛ #038 | S5 | Classic Cybershow | Owned By Bots [Direct MP3 link]
We're back to classic Cybershow banter for this episode, with extra beats and fresh cuts. A tasty smorgasbord of trending topics in digital security and rights, with some emphasis on the relentless AI hype circus.
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ 'Linux' Foundation's Mandatory DEI Training
Lunduke takes the "Inclusive Open Source Community Orientation" certification, which focuses on BLM, Pronouns, Critical Race Theory, Micro-Inequities, and DEl.