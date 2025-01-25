OpenSUSE and Tumbleweed News

The first beta versions of SUSE GNU/Linux Enterprise Server 16 are almost around the corner and openSUSE Leap 16 is already at alpha phase. So the YaST Team (or should we already say the Agama Team?) has focused during the last couple of weeks on providing a better installation experience for both families of distributions. Agama 11 is the result, so let's see what's new on this release.

Bear in mind that some minor revisions of Agama 11 could be released in the following days to correct issues detected during the testing of SLES 16 Beta and openSUSE Leap 16 Alpha. We will update this blog post if any of those changes affect significantly any of the features listed

Let's start welcoming a new member to the family of operating systems Agama can install. Thanks to WesFun now it is possible to select openSUSE Slowroll when using the Agama testing iso for openSUSE.