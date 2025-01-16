posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 16, 2025



Quoting: Windows 11 - There's still nothing worth my time —

It is time to bring another jolly article to its end. What did we learn today? Not much. Plenty. Stupidity prevails. Windows 11 remains useless, the new tabbed Explorer fails its most basic of tests, the system is still rife with nonsense and pointless features, and there's nothing redeeming about it. As the market share numbers show, as I told you would happen. Oh am I basking in smugness. Windows 10 still, STILL has twice as many users, and that share is actually growing. That's all you need to need about this modern new operating failure of a system. That's it. That is it.

Having applied the December patches, I didn't encounter any great issues. The updates were fast, for a change. My privacy posture wasn't harmed. There are still snags, though, so you always must be vigilant. If you used to patch your Explorer, it ain't gonna work no more. No crashes, but no improvements either. All in all, a meaningless chapter in a meaningless story.