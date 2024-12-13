posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 13, 2024



Quoting: COSMIC Desktop Proposed as Official Spin for Fedora 42 —

System76’s Rust-based COSMIC desktop is shaping up to be one of the most exciting developments in the open-source world. While it’s still in the early stages—currently at Alpha 4, released just last week—the excitement around it is already sky-high.

Despite its pre-release status, COSMIC has captured significant attention thanks to its promising features and innovative approach. At the same time, Fedora, a major player in the Linux ecosystem known for delivering cutting-edge technology to its users, acts proactively.