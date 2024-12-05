It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.12 Will Be LTS, Supported for “Multiple Years”

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 05, 2024



Linux kernel 6.12 was released on November 17th, 2024, and introduces new features like real-time “PREEMPT_RT” support, a new scheduler called sched_ext, and DRM panic messages as QR codes, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

And, the great news I want to share with you today is that Linux 6.12 has been included in the list of long-term release kernels and will receive maintenance updates with bug and security fixes at least until December 2026.

