It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.12 Will Be LTS, Supported for “Multiple Years”
Linux kernel 6.12 was released on November 17th, 2024, and introduces new features like real-time “PREEMPT_RT” support, a new scheduler called sched_ext, and DRM panic messages as QR codes, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support.
And, the great news I want to share with you today is that Linux 6.12 has been included in the list of long-term release kernels and will receive maintenance updates with bug and security fixes at least until December 2026.