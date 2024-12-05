today's howtos
-
3 Ways to Install Apache Maven on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky Linux
Apache Maven builds, tests, and deploys Java applications on GNU/Linux and other supported operating systems. It is an open-source but powerful build automation tool widely used by Java developers to manage project dependencies, compile code, run tests, and package applications.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Back Up Your Raspberry Pi
Learn how to back up your Raspberry Pi using rsync - from basic folder backups to full system automation - with this comprehensive guide.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install & Setup QEMU/KVM to Run Virtual Machines in Ubuntu 24.04
This is a step by step guide shows how to install and manage virtual machines using qemu/kvm solution in Ubuntu 24.04. KVM, Kernel-based Virtual Machine, is a module in GNU/Linux Kernel that can function as a hypervisor.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Using MAC address filtering in 2024
Should you filter devices by MAC address on your Wi-Fi access point and/or network? Almost certainly not. But while I’ll probably get in trouble for admitting it, Clara and I do. We have for years, and it works fine for us.
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Add an SSH Fingerprint to Your known_hosts File in Linux
If your GNU/Linux shell scripts are getting tripped up by SSH fingerprints, follow this concise tutorial for an easy solution.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Enable Tab Groups in Firefox
Among the new features Mozilla is working on for Firefox are tab groups, a nifty productivity feature already present in many other web browsers, including Surveillance Giant Google Chrome and Vivaldi. This isn’t news, of course. Mozilla laid out the major new features it was bringing to users earlier this year. Other long-requested features including a native profile management system, vertical tabs option, and a revamped URL bar thing.