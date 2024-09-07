Videos/Shows: Linus On Linux and BSD Now

It is always interesting to hear what Linus Torvalds is thinking, and it's always about Linux, well nearly always. Find out what is going on before it happens in this recent interview.

Linus has been having "fireside" chats with Dirk Hohndel for some time now and two new ones have been recorded this year, at the Open Source Summit North America in Seattle and the Open Source Summit in China.

The Seattle interview is interesting because it highlights some of the problems with non-open and open source hardware and how this makes it harder to create reliable operating systems.