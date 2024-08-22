posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024



Quoting: Google Play purchase verifications annoyances —

I have no idea what the Play Store suddenly insists on "forcing" me to add a purchase verification method. I've never ever provided any financial details on my Android phones, so there's no reason for this sudden workflow difficulty, whatsoever. Sloppy coding, that is. Whatever. Who knows. At the end of the day, it's all about money, one way or another.

If you encounter this issue - or any similar issue - don't feel pressured doing what the machine wants you to do right then. Stop, think, reflect, resist, and complain. The machine ought to be your servant, not the other way around. The machine should make it easier to interact with the world. The current implementation in Play Store, the way I encountered it, is rife with obvious usability bugs. Non-skippable, no-choice screen, pointless insistence on over-security, bad phrasing, and finally, a workaround that makes the entire concept moot. Well, hopefully, this little ranty guide will help you get into the store on your terms.

Now, remember, you SHOULD set a purchase verification challenge, IF you have a payment method added to your phone. That is smart and useful. Just make sure you handle important, financially-related decisions on your own terms, peacefully, calmly, and when you feel comfortable making system changes. See ya.