9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 21st, 2024

OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” Released with KDE Plasma 6.1 and Linux Kernel 6.10

OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” is one of the very first Linux distros to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.10 kernel series, built with Clang, and features the KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment by default, while the other two spins offer users the latest GNOME 46.3 and LXQt 2.0 desktop environments.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2024

White Orchid On The Black Background

Updated This Past Day

  1. [Meme] The Latest in the Microsoft Windows Blame Game
    Microsoft found the culprit and came to everyone's rescue!
  2. For the First Time Since May Linux.com (Linux Foundation) Published Something. It's All Spam.
    Can we trust the Linux Foundation to look after anything at all? Look what it turned this once-thriving site into.
  3. Honduras: Windows Down, Android Peaking Again
    Honduras does not have many stakes in Microsoft
  4. Why the Media is Dying (It Sucks, No Mentally Healthy People Will Tolerate This for Long)
    linking to actual news articles helps fuel the spam, too
  5. Something is Happening at OFTC
    It looks like it shrank by 20,000 users
  6. GNU/Linux Usage in Guadeloupe Rises Closer to International Average, Based on Web Data Collected by statCounter
    It should be noted that the estimates of GNU/Linux usage are now in 4.5% territories

  7. Links 22/07/2024: Overworking and Performance Issues From Europe
  8. Microsoft Eliminates 67% of the Building Occupancy - That's Some Truly Massive Layoffs
    Half a dozen floors? Microsoft cuts that down to two.
  9. [Meme] Signs of a Dying Patent Office
    "Bribe the media to say you excel"
  10. This Month's General Consultative Committee (GCC) Webchat ('Meeting') Covered the European Patent Office's Attacks on Its Own Interpreters
    The Central Staff Committee is currently circulating a report with appendices about the GCC meeting [sic] (webchat) that took place less than a fortnight ago
  11. A Byzantine European Patent Office Where Staff Must Beg for Help With Contraception (Worse Than the Rest of Europe)
    The Central Staff Committee (EPO staff representation) has just circulated a report
  12. [Teaser] EPO Run by Children
    "Daddy, why was I born?"
  13. Let's Encrypt About to Fall Below 100 (Capsules) in Geminispace, It's Basically in a Freefall
    The "self-signed" portion keeps growing
  14. Gemini Links 22/07/2024: Spacewalk Dies and Old Computer Challenge in the Rear View
  15. [Meme] Twitter (X) Will Reject the Concept of a Female President
    Twitter (X) is controlled by misogynists, who socially control (or socially-engineer) their fake concept of "media"
  16. Second Family Photo of Julian Assange Since His Release (First Since His Birthday)
    His wife shows the 4 of them for the first time (2 hours ago)
  17. Protesters in Kenya Need Software That is Free (Libre) and Supports Real Encryption in Order to Avoid Capture and Torture (Sometimes Execution)
    There's more to fight over than economic issues
  18. The Ludicrous Idea That GNU/Linux is a "Poor Man's" Operating System
    Seeing the trends in countries such an Norway, it ought to be abundantly clear that adoption of GNU/Linux has nothing to do with poverty
  19. Links 22/07/2024: Internet Optimism and Kamala Harris Policies Debated
  20. The Impact of OFTC's Latest Changes on the Perceived Scale of IRC Globally
    IRC is still one of the more potent alternatives to the social control media conglomerates
  21. New: Why They Really Went After Assange
    Uploaded by Chris Hedges
  22. Links 21/07/2024: Health, Politics, and Kamala Harris in Focus
  23. Over at Tux Machines...
  24. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 21, 2024
  25. A Drop in Half (From 208 to 104): Sharp Decline in Number of Gemini Capsules That Use Let's Encrypt CA Since December
    Gemini is increasing its independence from Certificate Authorities (CAs)
OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Released
postmarketOS selected for NGI Zero Core funding / The European Union must keep funding free software
Today in Techrights
Distributions and Operating Systems: Roundups and New Ones
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients, including Enlisted - 2024-07-17 Edition
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux on Old Laptops and New Laptops (Amid Windows Meltdown Worldwide)
Open Hardware and General Hardware With Linux Relevance
BSD Leftovers
GNU Parallel 20240722 ('Assange') and GNUnet on DHT Technical Specification Milestone 5
EasyOS Development Updates
Android Leftovers
Audacity 3.6.1 Update Fixes Critical Crashes
IPFire Against The Bad Guys - Denial-of-Service Protection Of Up To Hundreds Of Gigabit/s
My 30-Day Experiment With Native Linux Games
today's howtos
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications With Linux
Microsoft's Evolving Blame-Shifting, Impact-Belittling, Narrative-Inverting, and Attention-Deflecting Strategy After Windows Catastrophes
Tiling Shell GNOME Extension Adds New Way to Tile Windows Quickly
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
Review: Andronix - Running Linux distributions on an Android phone
Windows TCO: Azure Outages, Bricked Windows, Ransomware, and Worse
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 21st, 2024
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Android Leftovers
OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 “ROME” Released with KDE Plasma 6 and Linux Kernel 6.10
The OpenMandriva team announced today the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 as a new snapshot in the OpenMandriva Lx “ROME” rolling-release branch targeted at bleeding-edge users.
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Azure Downtime, Bricked Windows, People Dying in Hospitals
NVIDIA 560 Linux Graphics Driver to Fully Adopt Open-Source GPU Kernel Modules
NVIDIA announced their plans to fully transition to the open-source GPU kernel modules with the upcoming NVIDIA 560 graphics driver for Linux-based operating systems.
Security Leftovers
OpenELA Launches Rapid Delivery of Enterprise Linux Build Sources
Introduction to Omakub, a Curated Ubuntu Environment by DHH
Ubuntu 24.10 Wallpaper Contest Opens for 20th Anniversary
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
Open Hardware and Retro Leftovers
Microsoft Security Failings
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud and GNU World Order
today's howtos
This past two weeks in KDE: fixing sticky keys and the worst crashes
Windows TCO: Cracking, Windows Catastrophe, and Microsoft's Global Outage (Azure Also)
Rspamd 3.9 Adds New GPT Plugin for Improved Spam Filtering
Best Free and Open Source Software
siduction – desktop-oriented, rolling-release operating system
GSOC: Accident Week!
Raspberry-like SBC Powered by RK3528A SoC and PCIe 2.0 Support
Apache Software Foundation Becomes Politics
Today in Techrights
