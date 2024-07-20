When working with Raspberry Pi, many hobbyists' and makers' go-to operating system for their board is the Raspberry Pi OS, and for good reason. It's easy to install and all but guaranteed to work on your Pi with no issues. If you do run into some problems, you can always rely on the comprehensive official documentation or the huge Raspberry Pi community for help.

But while the Raspberry Pi OS is a great general-purpose OS for both simple and advanced projects, you might want to switch to a different system that fits your needs better. One of the top OS options for Raspberry Pis, especially for beginners, is Ubuntu. It's among the major Linux flavors out there, so it's well-supported, and its community is just as massive. If you plan on using Ubuntu for your Pi, we'll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to install this OS to your board of choice.