Security Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ Recent Splunk Enterprise Vulnerability Easy to Exploit: Security Firm
SonicWall warns that a simple GET request is enough to exploit a recent Splunk Enterprise vulnerability.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Recognizing Excellence in OSS Community: Golden Egg Award Nominations Are Now Open!
Submitting a nomination is easy! Fill out the nomination form, providing details about the nominee’s contributions and why you believe they deserve the Golden Egg Award.
-
RIPE ☛ 2024-07-12 [Older] Assessing the Security of Internet Paths
-
Gizmodo ☛ 2024-07-12 [Older] Signal Is Working to Close a Security Vulnerability in Its Desktop App
-
Security Week ☛ Judge Dismisses Major SEC Charges Against SolarWinds and CISO
Judge dismissed SEC lawsuit charging SolarWinds and CISO Timothy Brown with hiding security problems before and after the SUNBURST supply chain compromise.
-
Security Week ☛ SolarWinds Patches Critical Vulnerabilities in Access Rights Manager
SolarWinds has released patches for 13 vulnerabilities in Access Rights Manager, including eight critical bugs.
-
Security Week ☛ $300,000 Offered for WhatsApp Exploit at Pwn2Own Ireland
The Pwn2Own hacking competition is moving to Ireland and $300,000 is being offered for a zero-click exploit against WhatsApp.
-
Security Week ☛ MediSecure Data Breach Impacts 12.9 Million Individuals
The personal and health information of 12.9 million was stolen in a ransomware attack at Australian digital prescription services provider MediSecure.
-
CISA ☛ 2024-07-18 [Older] Cisco Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products
-
CISA ☛ 2024-07-18 [Older] Ivanti Releases Security Updates for Endpoint Manager
-
US News And World Report ☛ 2024-07-19 [Older] Member of EBay Security Team Sentenced in Harassment Scheme Involving Bloody Halloween Pig Mask
-
CISA ☛ 2024-07-18 [Older] CISA Releases Three Industrial Control Systems Advisories
-
CISA ☛ 2024-07-18 [Older] Oracle Releases Critical Patch Update Advisory for July 2024
-
CISA ☛ 2024-07-18 [Older] Mitsubishi Electric MELSOFT MaiLab
-
CISA ☛ 2024-07-18 [Older] Subnet Solutions PowerSYSTEM Center
-
CISA ☛ 2024-07-17 [Older] CISA Adds Three Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog
-
CISA ☛ 2024-07-16 [Older] CISA Releases One Industrial Control Systems Advisory
-
CISA ☛ 2024-07-16 [Older] Rockwell Automation Pavilion 8
-
CISA ☛ 2024-07-15 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
-
CISA ☛ 2024-07-12 [Older] AT&T Discloses Breach of Customer Data